Two people were killed and six were wounded in a California shooting during a weekly softball game that has for years brought peace to Los Angeles-area gangs, according to authorities and reports.

More than 500 people were at Peck Park in the city’s San Pedro neighborhood Sunday afternoon to watch softball teams play, barbecue with family and friends, and show off and check out low-rider vehicles as chaos ensued.

Just before 4 p.m., an argument between two men escalated into a gunfight on the softball diamond. Shots were fired as people scrambled for cover.

Police have offered few details about the shooting, other than that it is “gang-related” and happened at a permitted softball game after some sort of dispute. Investigators have not yet determined how many people fired the shots.

Several guns were found at the scene and seized as evidence, officials said.

“It’s Sunday afternoon, you should be able to go to the park and enjoy yourself,” said Capt. Kelly Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department, a police spokesman.

Officials initially said five people were injured and taken to the hospital by paramedics, but officials later learned a sixth victim had driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Four women and four men were injured and taken to a local hospital, where two male victims died, according to reports. As of late Monday, no names had been released and no arrests had been made.

A local nonprofit organized a softball league about five years ago to bring members of different Crips sets together safely, gang interventionist Skip Townsend told The Associated Press. Sunday’s game — just weeks after the league’s founder was killed in a car accident — was between teams in Compton.

“It broke my heart,” Townsend, who often attends games, told the AP on Monday. “We have programs like this so we don’t have shootings.”

On Sunday afternoon, Townsend and other community leaders were a few miles from the park, taking part in the monthly “peace ride” to promote unity in the high-crime area. A day later, Townsend wondered if the violence could have been prevented if he and others had been in the park.

He said he would have told the soldiers: “You’re not going to do that here. You’re not going to destroy what we have.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.