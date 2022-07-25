New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Los Angeles area park Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that multiple people were shot in Peck Park in the San Pedro area of ​​Los Angeles, California, and later confirmed seven victims were affected.

Police say they received a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. and responded to Peck Park, where they found multiple victims.

Paramedics took seven victims to local hospitals, and two of the shooting victims were later pronounced dead, police said.

Los Angeles Crime Spike: Will ‘Progressive’ Prosecution Lead to Crime Increases for Other US Cities?

Five others are undergoing treatment for various injuries.

Los Angeles police found “a number of firearms” at the scene. In a statement, they did not specify how many suspects were involved.

The LAPD also did not clarify whether the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Accordingly, the firing took place near a car show Fox 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.