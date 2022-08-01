2 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Vancouver, police say

type here...
(CNN)Two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Langley, near Vancouver, British Columbia. CanadaPolice said.

Four victims were shot multiple times Shooting scenes, Lower Mainland District Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani told a press conference on Monday.
A male suspect found near one of the victims was shot and killed by police, Bhayani said. The suspect was later Identified by the police As 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin from Surrey.
    Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police said earlier that the suspect was in custody and that investigators believed he was the only suspect.

      Bhayani said that both the dead are men. One woman was hospitalized in critical condition and the other male victim was shot in the leg, he said.
      According to Sergeant David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the incident began around midnight after the first victim was discovered and ended around 5:45 a.m. after police apprehended the suspect.
      An emergency alert issued just after 6 a.m. indicated the casualties may have been transient, but Lee would not confirm the accuracy of that statement.
        The shooting was “transient in nature, not necessarily public,” Lee said. “These people were targeted, but the nature of how they were related to the shooter — we’re still trying to determine that.”
        The Mounted Police Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is investigating the shooting of the victims, identified Goggin “to further identify witnesses and advance the investigation,” according to a police release.
        The police force’s Independent Investigation Office (IIO) is conducting a separate investigation into the police shooting of Goggin, the press release said.
        Goggin “was known to police but had non-criminal contacts,” the release said.
        Jessica Bernardo told CNN she was on her way to work when several police cars pulled up in front of her vehicle and made a traffic stop at the corner of 200 Street and Highway 10 in Langley.
        “They (police) started running with guns,” Bernardo said. “I noticed there was someone on the ground to my right.”
        Bernardo said police blocked traffic for about 15 minutes before allowing drivers to pass.
          Officials had issued an emergency alert warning residents of possible danger until police were able to determine if the suspect was acting alone, police said. A subsequent alert revealed that they had the sole suspect in custody.
          In Canada, the National Public Alerting System is used to provide “potentially life-saving warnings that are area-specific (geo-targeted),” according to its website.

