A woman and a 12-year-old child were killed and three other children in the car were injured when their vehicle hit the Davenport Bridge and flipped into a creek.

The accident happened Monday night when a sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman went out of control, struck a bridge and ended up on its side in Duck Creek, the Quad-City Times reported.

Davenport Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger died after being taken to a nearby hospital. A 10-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a state hospital, and an 8-year-old and 9-month-old child were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The names of the dead and injured and their relationships to each other were not immediately released.