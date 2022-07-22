type here...
1947: Deadly volcanic eruption in Nicaragua threatens neighboring city

Credit…International Herald Tribune

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, 21 July. “The Cerros Negros volcano, which has been spewing the countryside with hot rocks and volcanic ash for the past ten days, suddenly erupted today with a terrible roar, killing several people in León. thirteen miles from here.

Leon’s messages said that nothing could save the city from destruction.

A complete evacuation of the city of 70,000 people was planned immediately.

The volcano has devastated approximately 289 square miles of Nicaragua’s richest farmland in the past ten days of eruptions and left thousands homeless.

The 70,000 inhabitants of León City will be added to those already expelled from their sanctuary by the ash and thick gas mist that have caused an inestimable loss of life in León today.

The 1,731-foot cone—thirteen miles northeast of Leon City—tossed rocks thousands of feet into the air as reporters watched in awe from a railroad car near Leon.

An hour later, journalists saw dead horses, cattle and other animals on the tracks.

In the small town of Malpaisillo, out of the danger zone, there were about 500 half-naked people fleeing farms and waiting to be sent to government camps.

Pastures and farms for miles around the volcano were covered with inches of black ash, and the sky was thick with clouds of smoke almost to night.

– New York Herald Tribune, European edition, July 22, 1947

