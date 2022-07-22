1947: Deadly volcanic eruption in Nicaragua threatens neighboring city

Credit… International Herald Tribune

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, 21 July. “The Cerros Negros volcano, which has been spewing the countryside with hot rocks and volcanic ash for the past ten days, suddenly erupted today with a terrible roar, killing several people in León. thirteen miles from here.

Leon’s messages said that nothing could save the city from destruction.

A complete evacuation of the city of 70,000 people was planned immediately.

The volcano has devastated approximately 289 square miles of Nicaragua’s richest farmland in the past ten days of eruptions and left thousands homeless.