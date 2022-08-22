New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One type of car was named Best in Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours event in California on Sunday, but it was two cars.

The American 1932 Duesenberg Model J was designed by Figoni et Falaschi and featured a body in the sport torpedo style of the era, open-top sports cars, with hoods raised to waistline level for a streamlined look.

It was common at the time to buy a stripped chassis from a luxury automaker, then add a custom body created by a specialist coachbuilder, and Duesenberg was the first and only one to marry a Figoni and Falaschi body.

Peruvian sugar scion Antonio Chopitia was the car’s first owner and, according to Hagerty, competed with it in road racing and concours events.

The next owner designed a new body in the 1960s and replaced the Figoni et Falaschi body on a different Model J chassis.

Three years ago vintage car and boat collectors Lee and Penny Anderson purchased the two cars and put the original body and chassis back together through a complete restoration.

“This rare Duesenberg marries American with European style,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “It did well in some early rallies and rallies. Later, its history took a turn, the chassis separated from the body. The story of its resurrection is one of pure passion.”

The Duesenberg was the first American car to win Best in Show at the Pebble Beach event since the 1934 Packard in 2013. The brand’s seventh to receive this honor, making it Duesenberg’s most successful American marque to date.

It’s hard to estimate the value of such a unique car, but a 1930 Model J with coachwork by the Walter M. Murphy Company of California was auctioned for $3,965,000 at the 2021 Gooding & Company event in Pebble Beach.

Lee Anderson told Hagerty He won’t rebody the other chassis, “so people don’t get confused.”