190 tickets in total issued for ‘non-compliance with ArriveCAN rules’: public health agency

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reports that travelers have received just 190 tickets for refusing to provide information about COVID-19 vaccinations when crossing the border into Canada since the ArriveCAN app became mandatory for air passengers and motorists.

“These are very limited cases given the total number of travelers arriving in our country,” Jennifer Lootfallah, PHAC vice president, told the House of Commons Transportation Committee on Friday.

The committee met to ask transport minister Omar Algabra questions about delays at airports and land border crossings this summer.

Conservative MPs pointed to ArriveCAN as the source of congestion on customs lines.

But the committee has heard that outright opt-outs are relatively rare.

Lootfallah, who also attended the committee hearing as a witness, said the people fined for “not following the ArriveCAN rules” were “recidivists,” people who refused to provide paper documents – although that’s an option – or people who “simply don’t want to comply with public health measures.”

Failure to use ArriveCAN may result in a fine of up to $5,000. The federal government warns. This applies to air passengers from November 2020 and drivers from February 2021.

But Lutfallah said border guards tend to be “very successful” in persuading people to follow the rules.

“A ticket is not the first option,” she said.

Quarantine Check

International travelers who do not provide their information through ArriveCAN or are not vaccinated may return to the country, but may be required to quarantine and take two COVID-19 tests a week apart.

People are sent reminders through the app about quarantine or testing. They can also get a phone call, Lutfallah said.

The public health agency also conducts in-person reviews “based on the risk an individual may pose regarding non-compliance,” she said.

“In very, very limited circumstances, after checking on the spot – which is usually done by a security company – we are turning some of these more egregious cases over to the jurisdictional police.”

Lutfallah said she did not have statistics showing how many personal checks were made.

Minister defends app

At Friday’s meeting, Conservative and Liberal MPs put forward competing arguments for ending or supporting the controversial ArriveCAN app.

“It would be easier to just list those who support him, and that’s just the government. It adds to the delay,” said Conservative MP Melissa Lanzman, the party’s transport critic.

WATCH / Minister of Transport defends ArrriveCAN app

Transport Minister answers questions during committee hearing on airport delays During a committee hearing on the lengthy delays experienced by air travelers, Transportation Minister Omar Algabra supported the government’s decision to continue using the ArriveCan app when crossing the border.

Lanzman said border guards blame the app for the long lines.

In July, a union representing Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees said the application was causing congestion because officers had to waste time helping passengers with difficulty filling it out.

However, at Friday’s committee meeting, the vice president of the CBSA Travel Division said that 99.5% of air passengers and just over 90% of drivers arrive at the border with the ArriveCAN application already filled out.

“Without ArriveCAN, [it] It will take much longer to process individuals than it does now,” said Denis Wynette. “It’s a very effective tool.”

Algabra said the ongoing labor shortage at airports is a “root cause” of the congestion, not an application.

“We’ve seen significant improvements over the last two months,” he said of the problems with the airport. referring to recent statistics on canceled and delayed flights in the first week of August compared to the previous month.

Algabra said he is aware of frontier communities flagging the app as a problem.

But at airports, he says, “there is no evidence that ArriveCAN is causing any problems.”