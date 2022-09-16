18-year-old Amit Elor becomes youngest American to win world wrestling title

The US women’s freestyle team finished second behind Japan with seven medalists.

Dominic Parrish won gold at 53kg (116) in his first trip to the world championships.

2020 Olympic gold medalist Tamira Mensah-Stock won her second world title.

Amit Elor, at just 18 years old, this week became the youngest American wrestler to win a senior world title.

Elor won gold at the 2022 Senior Women’s Freestyle World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. She went 4-0 and placed first at 72 kilograms (158 pounds), with a 10-0 technical fall win over Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova in Thursday’s final.

“I’m still in shock,” Ellor said after USA Wrestling. “It’s incredible. It’s setting a new standard for girls younger than me. It inspires others.”

The California native and New York resident turned 18 on January 1 of this year, and she surpassed Kyle Snyder as the youngest American wrestler, male or female, to become a world champion. Snyder was previously the youngest person to win in 2015.

Ellore dominates this week. She has outscored her four opponents 27-2 and has wins over three past world medalists:

3-2 over 2021 world champ Masako Furuchi of Japan;

a 39-second pin over Bus Tosun of Turkey, the 2021 world bronze medalist;

And she won 10-0 against 2021 world silver medalist Buckbergenova.

“All the training I’ve been doing is good and working,” Elor told USA Wrestling. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was little. I want this more than anything in the world. I think about it every day.”

“I stick to my style and what I believe in. If I do that, I can beat anybody in the world. I still have a lot of work to do. But I believe in my style and I believe in my coaches, and it worked.”

Elor’s gold medal win for the US women’s freestyle world team in Serbia this week was a major highlight.

The American women finished second in the team race for the second year in a row, 157 points behind a total of seven medalists. They trail Japan with 190 thanks to a total of nine medalists, including five individual champs. China is third with 84 points.

Elor is one of three American women to win gold, tying the 2019 team for the most by the US women’s freestyle team. The seven medalists also tied a USA Wrestling record, matching the total in 2003 in New York City and 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

Olympic Champion: A Mensa-stock mom receives her food truck after the Tokyo Games

Dominic Parrish won gold at 53kg (116) in his first trip to the world championships. At 68 kg (150), 2020 Olympic gold medalist Tamira Mensah-Stock outscored her four opponents 34-0 to win her second world title. She recorded a first-period pin in her finals match Thursday and is now a five-time world and Olympic medalist.

Behind them:

Helen Maroulis placed second at 57 kg (125) and is now an eight-time World and Olympic medallist;

Kayla Miracle also placed second at 62 kg (136) for the second year in a row;

Four-time World and Olympic medalist Sara Hildebrandt won bronze at 50 kg (110);

And Mallory Welte wrapped up her second senior-level world medal with a bronze medal at 65kg (143).

In the last 14 months, Elor won the 2021 Cadet World title, the 2021 Junior World title, the 2022 Junior World title and now the 2022 Senior World gold. In all four contests, she went 14-0 and outscored her opponents 131-3.

And, again, she’s only 18. She says she plans to stick around for a long time.

“There is still much to be accomplished,” she continued. “My number one dream is to be Olympic champion, but every year there are world championships and every year is a new year and a chance to prove that you are number one. I love that.

“There’s a lot of nerves out there, but every time I get nervous, I remind myself why I wrestle and I love this sport. So go out there and enjoy it. If you don’t enjoy the moment, it’s not worth it.”

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.