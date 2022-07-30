New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to approve the assault weapons ban on Friday, with lawmakers narrowly approving the bill in a 217-213 vote.

Eighteen House Democrats considered vulnerable in this year’s midterm elections voted in favor of the bill, while two of the party’s representatives facing tough re-election battles – Henry Cuellar of Texas and Jared Golden of Maine – defected from their party to vote. Against the Bill.

Among the list of vulnerable House Democrats who voted in favor of the bill were Rep. Rep. Sheris Davids, D-Kan. Rep. Alyssa Slotkin, D-Mich. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn. Representative Annie Kuster, DNH. Representative Chris Pappa, DNH. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash. Representative. Cindy Axney, D-Iowa; Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Representative Tom Malinowski, DNJ; Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.

According to the bill’s summary, the 2022 assault weapons ban would “make it illegal to knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon (SAW) or large-capacity ammunition feeding device (LCAFD).”

In recent months, the issue of gun control has become front and center in the debate surrounding the midterms, following several tragic mass shootings in Buffalo, a New York supermarket and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The shootings have led to renewed calls from many activists and Democratic members of Congress to ban “assault weapons” and implement stricter gun control measures such as background check laws and red flag laws.

President Biden has urged the Senate to pass the measure, insisting that the majority of Americans are in favor of “common sense action.”

“The majority of Americans agree with this common-sense action. The Senate must move quickly to bring this bill to my desk, and I will not stop fighting until it does. There can be no greater responsibility than to do what we can. Our families, our children, our homes , ensure the safety of our communities and our nation,” Biden said. “Today, House Democrats worked together to ban assault weapons to keep weapons of war off our streets, save lives in this country, and reduce crime in our communities.”

Efforts to pass such a measure culminated in a House vote on Friday, despite a growing number of Americans in polls showing opposition to banning “assault weapons,” apart from a tiny fraction of gun-control voters. Vote for them.

Accordingly Suffolk University Survey Only 3.4% of registered voters said gun control was the most important issue for them going into the midterms, according to a poll released this week.

A separate poll released in June showed support for “assault weapons” among registered voters at an all-time low.

During a speech on the House floor Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said bans on assault weapons are a thing of the past.

“Our nation has witnessed unspeakable horror as deadly weapons are used in massacre after massacre in communities across the country,” she said. “Unfortunately, many of these mass shootings have targeted our precious children. In their schools, at the movies, in the malls and in our communities. That’s why I stand today in strong support of reinstating the ban on assault weapons. An overdue step to remove assault weapons from our streets.”

Fox News’ Adam Subs and The Associated Press contributed to this article.