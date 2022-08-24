New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small plane after landing on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where he began his journey five months ago.

Mac Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia to complete his feat and claim two Guinness World Records. In addition to becoming the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe himself, Rutherford was also the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

Rutherford said she hopes her success will inspire young people to pursue their dreams.

“Follow your dreams no matter how old you are – work hard and keep pushing to achieve your goals,” he said after stepping off the plane.

His sister, Zara, completed her own trip global flight in January at age 19, previously holding the ultralight record. Mac Rutherford took the age record from Britain’s Travis Ludlow, who was 18 when he sailed solo around the world last year.

The journey, which began on March 23, took Rutherford through 52 countries on five continents. He turned 17 during this trip. He crossed the equator twice to set the mark recognized by Guinness World Records.

Born into a family of aviators, Rutherford qualified for his pilot’s license in 2020, making him the world’s youngest pilot at the age of 15.

His solo trip around the world started in Bulgaria as his sponsor, web hosting company ICDSoft, is headquartered in Sofia and loaned him a plane.

Like his sister, Rutherford flew the Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world, reaching 300 kph (186 mph). Normally a two-seater, it was modified for his long journey by replacing the second seat with an additional fuel tank.

Initially planned to take three months, the expedition took longer due to many unexpected obstacles in his path, including monsoon rains, sandstorms and extreme heat.

But waiting to get necessary permits and other documents for the next flight or changing the scheduled route if rejected has led to long delays.

The flight took him across Africa and the Gulf region to India, China, South Korea and Japan. He crossed the North Pacific and landed after 10 continuous hours in the air on a volcanic island near Bering Strait.

From there, he traveled to Alaska and up the West Coast of the United States to Mexico. Rutherford again traveled north along the US east coast to Canada, and across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe.

On Wednesday, a large crowd arrived at the airport to welcome Rutherford and celebrate his achievements. Among them were three members of his family.

His father, Sam Rutherford, said he was very happy and proud of his children’s achievements. Speaking to reporters on this occasion, he said that such a program is very encouraging for children to follow their dreams and parents to support their efforts.

His sister, Zara Rutherford, said she stayed close to her younger brother during his journey.

“When he was flying, I constantly tried to be in touch and help him. My parents called him every day, and I participated in those conversations. I gave him advice on the way, on the plane, that I could be useful. He,” she said.

Mac Rutherford says he will now focus on his studies.

“The next thing I’m going to do is go back to school and catch up as much as I can,” he said.