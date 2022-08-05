17 million-to-1? Two Wisconsin golfers sink a hole-in-one on the same hole on the same day

Ian Stawicki didn’t even play golf on Tuesday.

But his boss at Classic Lanes in Greenfield, Wisconsin, texted him Monday to see if he wanted to play in the Stars and Stripes Scramble at the Golf Club in Lomira. As the bowling alley closed this week, Stawicki, 40, joined.

Sami Williams, 27, is participating in the event, which benefits local veterans, for the third year in a row. Physical therapist no. One of the first to tee off on the 13th.

By the end of their rounds, the two golf-loving strangers are strangers Tied together by strange strokes of fate Their first holes-in-one come on the same day, in the same event, on the same hole.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now for daily updates delivered to your inbox

Williams aced a 9-iron from the forward tees at 114 yards, landing on that lucky No. 13.

“I got up there to hit and it was flying and it was like, ‘Oh, that’s a really good line if it’s long,'” Williams said. “Then we’re like, ‘Oh, that bounced in front of the hole.’ Then it bounced, bounced, went in. You can see it all the way because we are on an elevated tee box.

“Because it was the first hole, basically nobody had started playing yet. It was a shotgun start. So everybody heard me yell and they were like, ‘Oh, that sounds a little more exciting than a birdie.’ “

Stawicki’s team was just walking by and wondered what all the fuss was about. A few hours later they arrived at the 13th hole. Stawicki played golf with three women, so he teed off 176 yards using a 7-iron.

“I hit it and there was a hill to the left at the start of the green,” Stawicki said. “And it was slanted toward the hole and I hit it and I kind of walked it. I saw the ball roll and missed it and I said, ‘OK.’ Everyone else was like, ‘Where did it go?’

“I said, ‘I don’t want to say it, but it might be in the hole.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, right. Something.’ So we go to the next tier to tee them off and my cart partner says ‘You didn’t see your ball on the green. Are you right?’ I said, ‘I’m positive on the green.’ “

When they came for a closer look, there was a light bulb shining through the hole. All that is missing is a chorus of heraldic angels.

“The sun was really shining on the ball,” Stawicki said. “So it lit up the golf ball and you could see it. I just started screwing up.”

He soon discovered an even more dangerous coincidence.

“They had five on the hole, and they said, ‘Someone else had one on that hole two hours ago,'” Stawicki said. “I was like, ‘Is this the same hole?’ They said ‘yes’ and I was like ‘this is crazy!’ “

Shortly after Stawicki’s shot, Williams finished his round in 12th place.

“The kart girl comes and goes, ‘Oh, I hate to tell you, but I gave shots to another guy who hit the hole in the same hole you did,'” Williams said. “I was like. ‘Really?’ “

Workers at Camelot’s golf club estimate an average of three holes a year. It was not immediately clear what Stawicki and Williams had previously accomplished at the state. But this happened in Illinois in 2017. With an article on PGA.com “According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of two aspiring golfers getting aces on the same hole on the same golf course on the same day are about 17 million-to-1.”

For that rare feat, Stawicki and Williams split two cases of Sprecher Root Beer, given to the golfer “closest to the pin” in the Stars and Stripes Scramble.

Stawicki said he plays in about a dozen outings a year, with another every few weeks.

“I’m an avid bowler,” Stawicki said. “And I’ve had several 300 games. My first hole-in-one, I mean, maybe you set yourself up for a high and now you want another one.

Williams played golf at Sussex Hamilton High School and Lakeland College. She still joins the course once a month. That ace ignited a competitive fire.

“I’m going to keep playing,” she said. “My dad has three, so I’ve got more to get.”