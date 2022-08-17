New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida judge ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl could not have an abortion because she was not “mature enough” to terminate her pregnancy.

Judge Jennifer J. Following Frydrichovich’s ruling, an appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling barring the girl, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, from receiving the procedure. An unaccompanied teenager sought a waiver from a state law requiring minors to obtain parental consent for abortions.

She had told the lower court that she was not ready for the baby, had no job and the baby’s father was unable to support her. She lives with a relative and has a designated guardian who is “okay” with her decision. The girl also said she is “pursuing a GED by participating in a program designed to help young women who have experienced trauma in their lives.”

The teenager remains in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families until she turns 18.

She had sought a court order to allow the abortion when she was 10 weeks pregnant. She argues in her petition that she is mature enough to make a decision about whether to terminate her pregnancy, which is required by state law.

But the girl was found to be too immature to decide the fate of her unborn child as she failed to articulate her request sufficiently. However, the decision can be appealed and re-evaluated at a later date.

Judge Scott Makar wrote in a separate opinion that the girl had recently experienced the death of a close friend and the court wanted to give her more time to evaluate her decision.

Makar wrote, “Reading between the lines, it appears that the trial court wanted to give the minor, who was under additional stress from the death of a friend, additional time to express a strong understanding of the consequences of terminating the pregnancy.” “It makes sense for a minor, at least at one point, to say that she was free to have a child, but then changed her view given her inability to care for a child at her current station in life.”

Florida’s “Parental Notification and Consent for Abortion Act” states that doctors must obtain written consent from a parent or legal guardian before performing an abortion on a minor, with the exception of a medical emergency or an exemption from a parent or guardian.

The state’s new abortion law, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.