16-year-old Dutch baseball star Jayda Lee to score first pitch at Jays game

Sixteen-year-old Jayda Lee throws a ball during the Canadian Summer Games competition near Niagara Falls. (Presented by Pamela Edwards)

After taking first place in baseball at the Summer Games in Canada, 16-year-old Jayda Lee is gearing up for the next one.

Lee is set to host the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday when the Blue Jays play Cleveland in Toronto.

“Very excited. It’s really cool that I’ll probably meet some of them,” Li said on Thursday.. “I’m planning on throwing a real pitch.”

“I don’t think she’ll have a problem getting it over her plate,” said her father, Dave Lee.. “She’s pretty good. She’s always in the zone, so I don’t think that’s going to be a problem.”

The throw will end a historic week for the girl who flagged for Newfoundland and Labrador at the tournament’s opening ceremony and broke the barriers to become the first woman to compete in men’s baseball at the Games.

Jayda Lee: First woman to play baseball at the Games in Canada. ⚾️ The ball is heading towards @CDNBaseballHOF. More history has been made on #Niagara2022.@teamnl | @baseballcanada | @jaidalee23 | @CanadaGames | @BaseballNL pic.twitter.com/0MLuSIzSzx –@2022CanadaGames

Jayda Lee played in two innings in Newfoundland and Labrador’s loss to Alberta on Monday. The ball she used goes to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

“When I was there, it was like any other game,” she said. “But to go out there in general, how to go out and everyone is cheering, it was a bit nerve-wracking.”

‘Role model’

Lee said that because of her position at the Summer Games, she has met many other young women who are trying to continue their playing careers in men’s baseball, and she hopes to get even more chance to follow in her footsteps.

She said she was told that some families had been waiting for months to watch her pitch against Alberta.

“It’s great to hear and see it. For example, I’m actually a role model for some young girls,” she said.

Lee poses for a photo with two young fans at the Summer Games in Canada. (2022CanadaGames/Twitter)

Dave Lee said she enjoys the attention and the opportunity to interact with younger players.

“The fact that little girls come to her games and she inspires them, I think that is very important to her.”

Even if it seems surreal to see his daughter breaking down barriers and securing her place in the history books, Dave Lee said his daughter remained focused.

They’re not up for medals, but the NL team will play baseball again at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, facing PEI on Friday morning.

Jayda Lee said her next goal is to represent Canada in international sports competition, adding that she would also like to compete in college baseball.

Her father said her place in history was already secured.

“If Jaida quit playing ball after two years, the fact that she can get her kids back into the Baseball Hall of Fame and show them what she’s capable of, I think that’s definitely the highlight.”

“But I think there will be a lot more after this ball… I think she has many, many more chances ahead of her.”

