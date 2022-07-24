New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s been a month since Fox News analyst Giano Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother, Christian, was fatally shot in Chicago on June 24, though there have been no arrests or other developments in the case since his death.

Now, Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting that left Christian dead and two other victims injured on the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

The other victims, a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were unknown to Christian, who was out with friends at the time.

“We’re asking for anyone who knows something or thinks they know something to come forward,” Caldwell told Fox News Digital. “Now the prize money is being offered, and [tips] will remain confidential. We only want to bring justice to Christians. Our family is begging for justice.

Fox News analyst Giano Caldwell’s brother, fatally shot in Chicago, to rest: ‘The flame is lit’

“We just trust in God that justice will be done.”

Caldwell said he appreciates when police call him with updates and is frustrated when they don’t pick up the phone, as the Chicago Police Department (CPD) introduced a combination of both peace and communication last month.

“I’ve had good communication with them and I’ve had peace with the Chicago Police Department,” he said. “And I just want those officers — the detectives who are working on this case — to not be desensitized to the heinous crimes that keep piling up on their desks day in and day out. I just want to make sure my brother Christian gets justice. , but also [for the] Many, many victims killed every day in Chicago.”

Fox News analyst Giano Caldwell remembers 18-year-old brother in Chicago: ‘All I want…is justice’

The fact that the suspect or suspects who killed Christian are still out there could mean more violence against other innocent victims.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

“We need to talk and work with the police, because statistically … an increase in violence can touch many, many other families, especially if there’s no peace coalition,” Caldwell said. He added that Chicagoans need CPD’s trust to volunteer confidential information to “make sure another life can be saved.”

Christian is remembered for his smile, his love of friends and family, and his interest in sports, video games and music.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Caldwell and his brother were two of nine siblings who grew up poor in Chicago. Caldwell has repeatedly criticized the city’s “soft-on-crime” policies that allow criminals back on the streets. Born in 2004, Christian was the youngest of nine siblings and just turned 18 this year.

Caldwell previously told Fox News Digital that Christian and his other younger brothers are like children because Caldwell is the father figure in their lives.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Christian was buried on July 9 at Oak Park Cemetery in Forest Park.