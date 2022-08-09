New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The family of a 13-year-old boy suffering from a rare brain-eating amoeba recently announced that his eyes have been opened.

Caleb Ziegelbauer has been hospitalized for more than a month after visiting the beach in Port Charlotte, Florida with his family in July. After his parents rushed him to the hospital for a chronic illness, doctors believed the cause was the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, amoeba usually leads to primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). From 1962 to 2021, only four of 154 diagnoses in the United States survived the disease.

By living near warm bodies of water such as rivers, ponds and lakes, humans are associated with the rare species. On July 10, Ziegelbauer began receiving treatment for a Naegleria fowleri infection and was placed in hypothermia by doctors.

Monkeypox by the numbers: Facts about the rare virus currently circulating

“Not only is Caleb moving his arms and legs, now his eyes are opening,” said Katie Chiette, one of the organizers. Caleb’s GoFundMe, An update from August 5th reads “He’s not tracking much…yet. But we hope tomorrow’s mountains will be conquered!”

The fundraiser raised nearly $60,000. Earlier announcements on the page stated that scans showed Ziegelbauer suffered brain damage. The last update was on August 7th, stating that he had completed the CDC protocol for Naegleria fowleri and that he would have surgery Monday morning to be fitted with a tracheostomy and feeding tube.

US life expectancy in 2020 sees biggest drop since WWII

“Now we are (not so) patiently waiting for his awakening,” Chiet added. “I can’t even begin to describe how much I miss this boy. I’m just one of many. Thank you for making it this far. Thank you to everyone who brought us here.”