A total of 13 migrants have been confirmed dead after trying to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border last week.

Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector, Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and Riverine agents responded to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday and apprehended 53 immigrants. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) air and maritime officials also assisted in the operation.

37 migrants were rescued while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States. Authorities initially said on Friday that agents had discovered eight dead migrants. On Saturday, CBP said the death toll had risen to nine.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus then tweeted that he was “reflecting on the 13 lives lost … as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande River at Eagle Pass.”

He added, “I appreciate the dangerous work of our Border Patrol to save lives and recover bodies of the dead.” “Their job is not easy and many don’t realize the toll it can take on those who act as agents.”

Across the river, Mexican authorities detained another 39 people for trying to cross on Thursday.

The incident took place when the migrants were making their way to the border in a dangerous manner.

In June, 53 migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, underscoring the dangerous conditions many face when trying to cross the border illegally.

