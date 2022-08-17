off
A US drone strike in Somalia on Sunday killed 13 members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group, the military said.

US Africa Command acknowledged the strike and noted that a preliminary assessment of the situation found that no civilians were injured or killed.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists who were actively attacking Somali National Army forces in a remote area near Tidan, Somalia on August 14.” US African Command Public Affairs said. In a statement.

The statement noted that US forces “have the authority to strike in defense of designated partner forces.”

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011 file photo, hundreds of newly trained al-Shabaab fighters carry out military exercises in the Lafofe area, about 18 km south of Mogadishu, Somalia. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

Africa Command said it and Somalia’s federal government “take major measures to prevent civilian casualties” and would “remain committed” to countering al-Shabaab, which it said carried out “indiscriminate attacks” on civilians.

“Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab pose long-term threats to Somali, regional, and US interests,” the statement said.

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, Al-Shabaab fighters sit on a truck during a patrol in Mogadishu, Somalia. (AP Photo/Mohammed Sheikh Nor, File)

The strike comes months after President Biden authorized the deployment of hundreds of special operations troops to Somalia in May.

A New York Times report that month cited intelligence officials as estimating that al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda affiliate, had 10,000 fighters.

In July, two al-Shabaab militants were killed in a US airstrike in response to an attack on US partner forces in Somalia.

Fox News’ Paul Teasley contributed to this report.