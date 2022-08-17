New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A US drone strike in Somalia on Sunday killed 13 members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group, the military said.

US Africa Command acknowledged the strike and noted that a preliminary assessment of the situation found that no civilians were injured or killed.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists who were actively attacking Somali National Army forces in a remote area near Tidan, Somalia on August 14.” US African Command Public Affairs said. In a statement.

The statement noted that US forces “have the authority to strike in defense of designated partner forces.”

Africa Command said it and Somalia’s federal government “take major measures to prevent civilian casualties” and would “remain committed” to countering al-Shabaab, which it said carried out “indiscriminate attacks” on civilians.

“Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab pose long-term threats to Somali, regional, and US interests,” the statement said.

The strike comes months after President Biden authorized the deployment of hundreds of special operations troops to Somalia in May.

A New York Times report that month cited intelligence officials as estimating that al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda affiliate, had 10,000 fighters.

In July, two al-Shabaab militants were killed in a US airstrike in response to an attack on US partner forces in Somalia.

Fox News’ Paul Teasley contributed to this report.