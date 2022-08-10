New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One child does something amazing — and it can inspire another child to do amazing things, too.

And another son. and another. And on it goes.

Jaron Hoffman, a 12-year-old from Virginia, is devoting much of his time this year to helping hospitalized children with cancer, in part.

They want to brighten their day while they’re receiving treatment — and let them know other people are thinking of them. And really worry

Jessie Rees, a 12-year-old girl from California, bravely battled cancer from March 2011 to January 2012 – and during that struggle she decided to help other children with cancer.

Because of her kindness at heart, she created a project with her family to reach out to others with fun gifts and sincere happiness.

Just as she shared kindness with others, Jaron Hoffman’s main project this year — aside from school, swimming and other activities — is sharing kindness with complete strangers.

It’s about showing kids with cancer that someone cares — even as scientists, doctors and health care professionals do their part to treat cancer.

“I thought a little bit,” Jaron Hoffman recently told Fox News Digital about his mission to help children with cancer and whether he would choose “care” or “cure” as his focus.

“And I decided I’d rather ‘care’ than ‘treat’.”

People who care can "donate jars of joy to children in need." And children, in that moment, can experience the gift of thoughtfulness.

The “cure” part of dealing with cancer is left to the professionals, the young man noted — and it “takes a really long time and doesn’t necessarily help any lives at this point,” he said.

But in the “caring” part of the equation, people can “donate pots of joy to children in need.” And children, in this moment, can experience that gift and his thoughtfulness.

This fall, Jaron Hoffman will put his passion into action in a tangible way as he helps raise money for a good cause.

He is attending an event on October 8th at Tyson Sport & Health in McLean, Virginia.

Along with his father, his younger brother, Nathan, and several other families and participants, Jaron Hoffman will fill plastic “joy jars” with toys for the children — and decorate the containers and tailor them to the children’s specific tastes and interests.

“Kids with cancer can enjoy something.”

“Every child likes different types of toys, and that means they’ll enjoy it more. Every child is different,” said Jaron Hoffman.

“Kids with cancer can find something to be happy about,” he added.

Members of the Reese family, including Eric Reese, Jessie’s father, will also be in attendance — and they’ll guide the group as they create Joy Jars for children in need.

To date, Jaron Hoffman has raised $30,000 for this effort for the Jesse Reese Foundation.

It’s a beautiful gesture to give to others in their time of need — and all the more inspiring when one considers his own recent experiences.

Transforming the pain of loss into consideration for others

Jaron Hoffman, at a young age, knows firsthand the pain of losing a loved one to cancer.

His mother, Kim Hoffman, died last year before her 42nd birthday.

She would have turned 42 in July 2021.

She fought cancer with everything she had – and left her husband, Dan, and her two children to carry on as a family. Dan Hoffman wrote a moving essay last year about his wife’s battle — and the legacy she left to his family.

“Diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in January 2017, Kim endured a complicated Whipple surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her pancreas, 14 months of chemotherapy, a hernia operation and two liver surgeries over a three-year period,” Hoffman wrote.

He is a former Central Intelligence Agency station chief and Fox News contributor.

She “dedicated her remaining three months on this earth to our children with as much faith as from their birth.”

While she was in hospice, "Kim devoted her remaining three months on earth to our children with the same faith she had from their birth," he wrote.

“She ordered their holiday and birthday gifts and made sure there was enough candy for their baskets when they celebrated Easter with family friends after Kim’s passing.”

He also said, “When we visited and during regular FaceTime chats, Kim told our children how much she loved them as she discussed their hopes and dreams for the future.”

Also, “She told our children that she would be their guardian angel and watch over them.”

Now, in her honor, her 12-year-old son and her entire family are helping others — and following in the footsteps of Jessie Reese and her Joy Jar.

‘Personal to the child receiving it’

Jaron Hoffman said that in terms of what goes into the jar, “it depends on what the kids’ interests are … it’s customized to their own interests. It’s personal to the kid who gets it.”

If the children have a favorite color, a favorite toy, a favorite sport — all those interests are taken into account, he said, when volunteers fill small toys into jars for children.

“Starbucks is donating food and sandwiches and McDonald’s is donating burgers.”

He also said, “Children can still die because there is no cure for cancer yet – they are still working on it – but here, by ‘caring’ people can help many children.”

When finished, the Joy Jars go to hospitals to distribute to children battling cancer.

Various companies have already donated goods and services for this meaningful charitable endeavour.

Jaron Hoffman said, “Some restaurants will be donating food to us for our event on October 8th. Starbucks is donating food and sandwiches and McDonald’s is donating burgers.”

It just didn’t happen. Young Hoffman and many others done It happens.

The idea to fill “joy jars” with gifts for children came from Jesse Reese of California.

He reached out to restaurants, companies and others to try to get donations for the good of others.

People “can also volunteer,” Jaron Hoffman said. “There’s a bunch of different things you can do.”

‘Never Give Up’

The idea to fill the “Joy Jar” with gifts for children came from Jessie Rees, who battled cancer from March 2011 to January 2012, when it took her life.

Even though she was going through her own health battle, her idea was to bring some joy and light to other children who were battling cancer in the hospital and couldn’t go home until the treatment was over.

She started by filling decorated brown paper bags, then moved them into the Joy Jar. She also coined the word NEGU, which is her life’s motto and focus: “Never, never give up.”

Her parents created the Jessie Rees Foundation in her honor.

“Jessie was a faith-filled, beautiful, athletic, caring and loving girl who courageously battled cancer (DIPG) from March 3, 2011 to January 5, 2012,” the foundation said on its website.

“She loved her family and her puppy Mr Mo.”

“Jesse had one wish” – to help other children.

Today Jeron Hoffman is doing it.

“Joy Jars are for children under the age of 19 who are actively fighting cancer,” the Jesse Reese Foundation explains on its website.

“Each of Jessie’s Joy Jars is age- and gender-specific and filled with new toys and activities to help a child fighting cancer smile and feel loved.”

As Jaron Hoffman himself wrote in a letter about the effort, “No matter how bad things happened and how slim her chances of survival, [Jessie] It will help children to never give up. NEGU truly represents Jesse’s mindset.”

“After her death, her father, Eric Reiss, continued to make Joy Jars and support NEGU (‘Never Give Up’),” he added, “and is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging children battling cancer.”

Anyone wishing to donate or help before the Oct. 8 event in McLean, Virginia — or any other time of year, in any way — can visit negu.org.