Twelve people were shot in two separate shootings over the weekend, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast.

Police in New York said six people were shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Albany.

Officers responded to clear the large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario streets. Individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other and started throwing glass bottles at the officers who were trying to break up the fight and clear the way. says a news release.

Officers were clearing the group on Hamilton Street near Ontario Street when they heard shots fired. When they responded to the scene, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and also found five more victims who had suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of the body, including the ankles, abdomen, shoulders and back. The age of the victims is between 19 and 29.

All five victims were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital. A final list of 20-year-olds and 29-year-olds were in critical condition. Three other victims were on the final list in stable condition.

Later that morning, a 17-year-old girl back home in Schenectady contacted police to report that she had been shot in the stomach while on Hamilton Street in Albany.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

An hour later, at 1 a.m. California time, a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a Los Angeles area bar, wounding at least six people. The suspect is in custody, the Los Angeles Police Department said Fox 11 Los Angeles.

“Police said an argument at the bar led to the suspect opening fire into the crowd. Other customers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived,” the TV station reported.

Three shooting victims were found in the bar. All of them were hospitalized in stable condition. Three others who were shot went to the hospital on their own for treatment, police said.

The victims were four men and two women, all in their 20s.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.