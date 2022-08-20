type here...
CANADA 12 people, including two children, were slightly injured after...
CANADA

12 people, including two children, were slightly injured after a ferry from Toronto Island crashed into the dock.

By printveela editor

-

2
0
Toronto police are investigating after a ferry crashed into the pier at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Twelve people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a Toronto Island ferry crashed while entering the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal dock Saturday afternoon, police said.

Two children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said on Saturday that several people were reported to have fallen, but no one was in the water.

Emergency crews were called to the pier at 17:08. The marina is at Queens Key West and Bay Street.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that ten people are being treated at the scene.

The police are investigating.

