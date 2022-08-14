type here...
12 days after Pelosi’s visit, Sen. Ed Markey heads the US delegation to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan – A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.

A five-member delegation led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts will meet with senior leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues, the American Institute in Taiwan said. This organization represents the US government, which does not have official relations with Taiwan.

China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, responded to Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days afterward. The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments, especially a high-ranking congressional leader like Pelosi.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing at Songshan Airport in Taiwan’s capital Taipei at around 7pm on Sunday. While it was not confirmed who was on board, the American organization released a brief statement shortly after announcing Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a trip to Asia.

In this photo released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, US Democratic Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California, Democratic Rep. John Geramendi, Donald Yu-Tien Hu of Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, and Republican Rep. Omua Amata Coleman Radeweggen, representative of American Samoa, poses for a photo after arriving on a US government plane at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 14, 2022.

Other members of the delegation include Republican Rep. Omua Amata Coleman Radeweggen, representative of American Samoa, and Democratic House members John Geramendi and Alan Lowenthal of California and Don Beyer of Virginia.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Chinese warplanes have been crossing the midpoint of the Taiwan Strait daily even after the conclusion of military exercises, with at least 10 doing so on Sunday.

The ministry said on its Twitter account that 22 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels, including 10 fighter jets, were in the vicinity of Taiwan as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pelosi visited the island on August 3, defying Chinese warnings.

Pelosi, who met with Taiwan’s top leaders, addressed the threats from Beijing, saying she hoped it was clear that while China has barred Taiwan from participating in some international meetings, “they understand that they are not going to stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan as a show.” of friendship and support.”

Pelosi had broad support:A bipartisan group of senators backed Pelosi’s Taiwan trip despite China’s response

China began a round of military exercises on August 4, essentially imposing a blockade of Taiwan. They appeared to close on Thursday.

But China then threatened to attack Taiwan after nearly a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has dismissed Beijing’s claims for a self-governing democracy as “wishful thinking” and has launched its own military exercises.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing that Taiwan’s “collusion with foreign forces to seek and provoke independence will only hasten their own demise and plunge Taiwan into the abyss of disaster.”

“Their quest for Taiwan’s independence will never succeed, and any attempt to sell the national interest will meet with total failure,” Wang told reporters.

The US, Japan and allies have condemned the drills, with the Group of Seven industrialized nations issuing a statement at a recent meeting expressing concern.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget, April 26, 2022, in Washington. Markey is part of a delegation of American lawmakers, visiting Taiwan in just 12 days. China angered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

