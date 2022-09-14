New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A large alligator was spotted roaming a Texas neighborhood earlier this week, scaring residents and prompting emergency crews and wildlife services to take the animal into custody.

Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the sighting around 7:40 a.m. Monday, when they spotted the 11-foot, 400-pound reptile roaming in the grass near a road in Katy, Texas, Houston’s Fox 26 reported. The city is less than 30 miles west of Houston.

“Dispatch received a call around 7:40 this morning that an alligator was walking along Peak Road about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, the Houston Chronicle reported. “He was captured by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being transported to a sanctuary in El Campo.”

Bio City Gator Savers also helped contain the animal, according to the report. The process was completed by 11:30 a.m. and then the mug was picked up by a tow truck and relocated to gator country near Beaumont, the constable added.

Norvell said the presence of such a large alligator in the area is unusual, Fox 26 reported.

A similar-sized alligator was spotted in Florida in July, when a homeowner found it hiding under their Jeep.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer responded to the Oak Hills Place home in Rotonda, where they used catch poles, tape and other hunting equipment to contain the animals.

Encounters with alligators can be fatal, although both animals are caught without incident or injury to those involved.

