11 Assault Charges Fake Nurse Who Worked at Vancouver Hospital for a Year

Bridget Clair, a woman who posed as a nurse at a British Columbia women’s hospital for a year, has been charged with a long list of new crimes, including 11 counts of assault and assault with a weapon.

According to court records, the new charges were sworn in at Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday.

Claire, 50, is currently charged with eight counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, four counts of using forged documents, and one count each of defrauding more than $5,000 and impersonating another person. with the intent to gain an advantage.

Vancouver police have yet to provide any further information about the charges, but the dates of the alleged crimes cover Claraud’s entire hospital stay, from June 2020 to June 2021.

Fraud and impersonation charges against Claroux were first made in Vancouver in November.

She worked as a perioperative nurse at the hospital, helping with countless surgeries. Several patients told the CBC that she gave them painkillers or sedatives during the proceedings.

Representatives for the hospital’s operator, the Provincial Health Authority (PHSA), on Friday declined to comment on the new allegations against Claroux.

Instead, they pointed to written statement dated December it states that the hospital has conducted a check to make sure there are no other impostors in the system, and that the incident serves as “an unfortunate reminder that there are people in our world with criminal intent and may be motivated to harm both humans and organizations.”

At least 67 adult convictions

This is far from the first time Clara has been accused of impersonation crimes.

She has a long criminal history across North America, with at least 67 convictions as an adult, including several for impersonating a nurse or teacher. She is still wanted on two active warrants in Florida and one in Colorado.

Claroux is currently in jail after receiving a seven-year prison sentence for crimes including impersonation, assault with a weapon, and assault related to her being away for several weeks in the summer of 2021.

Bridget Claroux in an old photograph published by the Ontario College of Nursing. (Ontario College of Nursing)

Patients at the British Columbia Women’s Hospital filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing PHSA of negligence.

In response to these accusations, the PHSA denies that the administrators should have known that Claru was a fake and states that it took all reasonable steps to confirm that she was a qualified nurse.

The PHSA response also reveals that Claroux’s colleagues started complaining about her rudeness and disrespect weeks after she started working at the hospital.

In the fall of 2020, she was placed on administrative leave for several weeks while administrators investigated five separate incidents, including the use of force on a patient and a claim that she wanted to “hit or punch” a colleague in the face, according to a PHSA response.

Ultimately, this behavior led to a one-day suspension from work, after which she was allowed to return to work, according to the health department.

It appears that during her discharge from the hospital, Claru found more work as a nurse in the British Columbia Office at the private Royal Victorian Surgical Hospital. She confirmed that she worked there for three weeks in November 2020.