type here...
CANADA 11 Assault Charges Fake Nurse Who Worked at Vancouver...
CANADA

11 Assault Charges Fake Nurse Who Worked at Vancouver Hospital for a Year

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Brigitte Claroux, 50, has been convicted multiple times for posing as a nurse or teacher. (Ottawa Police Service)

Bridget Clair, a woman who posed as a nurse at a British Columbia women’s hospital for a year, has been charged with a long list of new crimes, including 11 counts of assault and assault with a weapon.

According to court records, the new charges were sworn in at Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday.

Claire, 50, is currently charged with eight counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, four counts of using forged documents, and one count each of defrauding more than $5,000 and impersonating another person. with the intent to gain an advantage.

Vancouver police have yet to provide any further information about the charges, but the dates of the alleged crimes cover Claraud’s entire hospital stay, from June 2020 to June 2021.

  • The fake nurse has remained at a British Columbia hospital despite a long list of complaints against her, the court said in a statement.

Fraud and impersonation charges against Claroux were first made in Vancouver in November.

She worked as a perioperative nurse at the hospital, helping with countless surgeries. Several patients told the CBC that she gave them painkillers or sedatives during the proceedings.

Representatives for the hospital’s operator, the Provincial Health Authority (PHSA), on Friday declined to comment on the new allegations against Claroux.

Instead, they pointed to written statement dated December it states that the hospital has conducted a check to make sure there are no other impostors in the system, and that the incident serves as “an unfortunate reminder that there are people in our world with criminal intent and may be motivated to harm both humans and organizations.”

At least 67 adult convictions

This is far from the first time Clara has been accused of impersonation crimes.

She has a long criminal history across North America, with at least 67 convictions as an adult, including several for impersonating a nurse or teacher. She is still wanted on two active warrants in Florida and one in Colorado.

Claroux is currently in jail after receiving a seven-year prison sentence for crimes including impersonation, assault with a weapon, and assault related to her being away for several weeks in the summer of 2021.

  • Fake nurse sentenced to 7 years for impersonating and using needles on patients

Bridget Claroux in an old photograph published by the Ontario College of Nursing. (Ontario College of Nursing)

Patients at the British Columbia Women’s Hospital filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing PHSA of negligence.

In response to these accusations, the PHSA denies that the administrators should have known that Claru was a fake and states that it took all reasonable steps to confirm that she was a qualified nurse.

The PHSA response also reveals that Claroux’s colleagues started complaining about her rudeness and disrespect weeks after she started working at the hospital.

  • Patient remembers ‘so much pain’ during surgery with fake nurse at Vancouver hospital

In the fall of 2020, she was placed on administrative leave for several weeks while administrators investigated five separate incidents, including the use of force on a patient and a claim that she wanted to “hit or punch” a colleague in the face, according to a PHSA response.

Ultimately, this behavior led to a one-day suspension from work, after which she was allowed to return to work, according to the health department.

It appears that during her discharge from the hospital, Claru found more work as a nurse in the British Columbia Office at the private Royal Victorian Surgical Hospital. She confirmed that she worked there for three weeks in November 2020.

Previous articlePresident Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral; The date and details have not been decided
Next articleSport after sport What events were affected by the Queen’s death?

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Florida dentist accused of killing ex-brother-in-law in rental plot denied pre-trial release

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 9 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

SC Democrats call for US Senate candidate to drop out after video comments leak

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 9 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Steelers to pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins in 2022 season with helmet decal

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

A California hiker who went to help his girlfriend is found dead

closer Video Utah crews rescue 19 hikers trapped in canyon Dramatic video...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Healthprintveela editor - 0

New York Governor Hochul declared a state of emergency over the outbreak of the polio virus

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 9 Here are...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Fiver Football and Queen

STOP FOOTBALL?Queen Elizabeth II was not a big football fan. That July day in 1966 when Bobby...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Senior RCMP Officer Testifies at NS Shooting Inquiry

Brian Brennan, former RCMP commander in Nova Scotia,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer-BioNTech adult COVID-19 vaccine syringes and vials are...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Indigenous peoples express their condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, but the colonial past causes some controversy.

Queen's death triggers complex emotions for natives14 hours...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Conservative leadership event proceeds as planned during mourning period

Composite illustration of Conservative leader candidates Pierre Poilivre...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News