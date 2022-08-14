type here...
10 years after Austin Tice disappeared in Syria, his family continues to fight for him

American journalist Austin Tice (portrait left) was kidnapped in Syria in 2012. Here, his parents, Debra and Mark Tice, give a news conference in Beirut in 2018.

Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images


American journalist Austin Tice (portrait left) was kidnapped in Syria in 2012. Here, his parents, Debra and Mark Tice, give a news conference in Beirut in 2018.

This Sunday is the tenth anniversary American journalist Austin Tice is missing. He is believed to have been kidnapped from a suburb of Damascus in Syria in 2012.

“He’s in Syria. That’s for sure,” Tice’s mother, Debra Tice, said of the intelligence she knew. “It is definitely placed with a government-related element.” she spoke All things considered This past week about her years-long efforts to free her son, who is also a Marine Corps veteran.

Austin Tice’s mother said her son was in Syria at the time to report on the country’s civil war to “show the world the true cost of war.”

The world last caught a glimpse of Tice in a 46-second video posted on YouTube in September 2012.

In it, the freelance journalist is seen in tattered clothes, blindfolded and led by masked men with guns. Men are chanting “God is the Greatest”.

Tice is recorded reciting a common Islamic phrase in Arabic, his head bowed in sorrow. Before the video clip ends, he shouts, “Oh Jesus, oh Jesus.”

The video at the time suggested that Tice, 31, had been captured by Islamic militants.

The US government has publicly confirmed that Tice is under the control of the Syrian government.

“We have repeatedly asked the Syrian government to work with us so that we can bring Austin home,” the president Biden said in a statement This past week. “On the tenth anniversary of his abduction, I am calling on Syria to end this and help bring him home.”

Mark and Debra Tice, parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012, hold a portrait of him during a press conference in Beirut in 2017.

The Syrian government has never acknowledged the capture of Tice.

The Tice family continues to push the White House to do more to negotiate with the Syrian government.

“It’s going to take three things: engagement and negotiation and confession. Those are always an intrinsic part of any kidnapping, any hostage-taking,” she told NPR. “And the United States government is not willing to engage directly with the Syrian government. And until that happens, nothing else can happen.”

The Tice family has now called on three administrations, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, to negotiate with the Syrian government for their son’s release.

