Lottery players in 45 states, Washington, DC and the Virgin Islands are hoping to reach $1.1 billion on Friday. Mega Millions Jackpot But more money creates more problems for these 10 lottery jackpot winners.

Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr Become an instant celebrity After winning the record $315 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas night in 2002, and flying in a private jet with his family to appear on a New York City morning television show after hitting the jackpot.

Whittaker’s life quickly turned into chaos as he began drinking and gambling, his wife left him, several family members died tragically, and he was twice charged with driving under the influence and assaulted by three female casino employees.

Whittaker, who was already a wealthy businessman when he won the lottery, was also robbed several times, with thieves stealing more than $100,000 from him on different occasions, and was believed to be broke in the years leading up to his death in 2020.

“I wish I’d torn up that ticket,” Whittaker cried told reporters After the death of his daughter.

David Lee Edwards, a convicted felon from Kentucky, won $27 million a share In 2001, the game began with a record $280 million jackpot and a quick spending spree that included a mansion, dozens of luxury cars and a private jet with a personal pilot.

Five years later, the money was gone and Edwards was living with his wife in a storage unit contaminated with human feces. Edwards’ wife left him and he became mute in hospice care in 2013 at the age of 58.

Michael Todd Hill, 52, won $10 million on an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket at a North Carolina convenience store in 2007. In 2020, 13 years later, Hill was charged with murder and told the court he was poor and unable to pay. lawyer. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 23-year-old Keona Graham.

In June 2012, Uroj Khan had a successful small business in Chicago when he won a $1 million scratch off prize. A month later, Khan died of cyanide poisoning. The case was investigated as a murder, but no one was charged, and Khan’s winnings were divided between his widow and daughter.

Florida man Abraham Shakespeare was illiterate and regularly unemployed when he won the $17 million jackpot in 2006. By 2009, Shakespeare had squandered most of his money and a friend convinced her to give him a $1.3 million ownership stake in his home.

The same friend, Doris Moore, shot and killed Shakespeare in his own backyard and was convicted of murder in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison.

Mack W. Metcalf and his estranged wife Virginia G. Merida shared a $34 million jackpot in 2000 and quickly went to work spending the fortune on drugs, a mansion and exotic pets. Three years later, Metcalf died of complications from alcoholism, and Merida died of a suspected drug overdose.

“If he hadn’t won, he would have worked like a regular guy and maybe had 20 years left,” Metcalf’s first wife, Marilyn Collins, said. The New York Times In 2005. “But when you put that kind of money in the hands of someone with a problem, it helps them kill themselves.”

Janet Lee, a South Korean immigrant, was working in an Illinois wig shop when she was struck $18 million Jackpot In 1993.

Lee’s bank account quickly dried up after she donated large sums of money to educational, political and social causes.

Eight years later, Lee filed for bankruptcy with less than $700 in her bank account and $2.5 million in debt.

Alex and Rhoda Toth had $24 to their name in May 1990 when they won the $13 million Florida Lotto jackpot. By 2010, the couple had taken their money in payments of an ominous $666,666.

Over the next few years, the Toths went through various family feuds and were charged with crime Fraudulent income tax returns by the IRS, which ultimately led to bankruptcy filings in 2001 and 2002.

Rhoda Toth says the money “tore us apart” and the loss of friends and family members.

“Sometimes I wish we could give it back,” she said.

Alex Toth broke down and died Facing the Federal fee In 2008 at the age of 60.

Evelyn Adams Lottery held History When she won two hundred thousand-dollar prizes totaling $5.4 million in New Jersey in the mid-’80s. Over the next few years, Adams began gambling, giving gifts to family members and losing money in failed investments.

By 2012, Adams had spent all her winnings and was living in a trailer.

“Winning the lottery doesn’t happen all the time,” Adams said.

William “Bud” Post went broke in 1988 when he won $16.2 million in the Pennsylvania Lottery and included unlicensed expenses on houses, boats and air travel.

A year later, Post was not broke again, but also $1 million in debt. In addition, Post’s brother was arrested for hiring a hitman to kill him.

After filing for bankruptcy, he spent time in prison for firing a gun at a bill collector and had his landlord fork over a third of his cash.

“Everyone dreams of winning money, but no one realizes the nightmares or problems that woodworking can create,” Post told the Washington Post In 1993.

Post was living on his disability payments when he died in 2006 at age 66, leaving behind his seventh wife and nine children.

Americans have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning the billion-dollar Mega Millions prize, but they should be careful that almost 70% Lottery jackpot winners win within seven years, although the vast majority do not win a pot as large as Friday night’s, which is the third-largest in history.