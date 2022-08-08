10 theses about the events of the weekend

one Martinez can’t convince

It’s unfair to single out one player from Manchester United’s terrible debut under Erik ten Hag, but Lisandro Martinez struggled hard against Brighton. These are, of course, early days for the new centre-back, but he will have to learn quickly. The diminutive Argentine is a footballer the manager knows well, but his height raises questions. There will be serial aerial bombardments this season, which he fell short of against Brighton, with Danny Welbeck rising above him when he missed a close-range header in the second half. Martinez could also have missed a penalty when he played the same player in a game that made no suggestion that the 24-year-old could help plug United’s leaky rearguard. Jamie Jackson

2 Klopp let down by older players

Jurgen Klopp asked the press if Virgil van Dijk actually committed a penalty foul on Aleksandar Mitrovic. He also wondered aloud if Jordan Henderson had been fouled ahead of Mitrovic’s first goal. He still had a few quibbles about escaping Craven Cottage. “I have to find out why,” he said. His experienced players were the most guilty. Mitrovic terrorized Van Dijk, the Fulham striker, also asking questions about the Trent Alexander-Arnold defense. The cornerback flinched as Mitrovic crashed into the back post. Henderson struggled with Andreas Pereira and Joao Paligna in midfield, Roberto Firmino failed in attack. On a positive note, the energy of Darwin Nunes resurrected Liverpool after Firmino’s replacement, with the help of two former Fulham players Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho. Maybe Liverpool’s old guard are suffering from a hangover after last season’s disappointments? Tight, reduced to the World Cup schedule will soon show everything. John Bruin

3 The city keeps the opposition in suspense

Calvin Phillips has shown how to play in Manchester City’s midfield, not Rodri, who is theoretically ahead of him in the pecking order, but Kyle Walker. The right-back several times went from the flank to the center of the field. He received the ball and made short passes to support City’s attacks. The Premier League champions had 77% ball possession as they entered the new campaign. This was another reminder of the surprises that Pep Guardiola can deliver with his tactics. It’s a common sight for full-backs to show up in odd places. Showing that the team can adapt to the arrival of Erling Haaland, knowing that he will make his smart moves, City are constantly evolving from game to game. They have adapted to the final third and will keep teams on their toes with innovation across the field. The marker is set. Will Unwin

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Photograph: Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

four Martinelli could be a stunt double for Jesus

It took Gabriel Martinelli three months to succeed last season and just 20 minutes to open his account this time. His header at Selhurst Park was well received and it was a reminder that despite all the hype around Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal have another potentially explosive Brazilian striker in their ranks. It’s easy to forget that Martinelli just turned 21; he tends to be placed on the left but swaps positions with Jesus to good effect in the first half and there is a strong sense that his long-term future lies in the middle. While many Arsenal fans yearn for a substitute centre-forward to take the pressure off Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Martinelli will no doubt be able to skillfully fill the position if needed. At the moment, there are many things to like about the instinctive relationship that seems to have developed between Brazil teammates. Nick Ames

5 The burn shines under pressure

Sven Botman cost Newcastle £35m from Lille this summer, but the admirable 22-year-old Dutchman had to wait until stoppage time to make his centre-back debut as Eddie Howe opted to stay with Dan Burn at left wing . left-footed central defender along with Fabian Cher. Since Botman was also left-handed, everyone concluded that the former Brighton defender would be the player to make way, but when Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday, Bern made it clear that he would not give up his place. without a fight. Perhaps only midfielder Bruno Guimarães shone brighter than Burn, with the latter earning Howe’s technical applause after at one point robbing forward Forest Brennan Johnson of speed with tetrad timing and composure. Meanwhile, Cher broke Forest’s resistance with a stunning 25-yard shot before a smart goal from Callum Wilson sealed the win. Louise Taylor

6 The Spurs make a statement

Antonio Conte rarely looks so content with life, but the Italian’s performance since Tottenham’s impressive comeback against Southampton is indicative of the progress made over the summer. While three newcomers – Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Yves Bissuma – received only late episodes, by that time Spurs were leading 4-1. Conte knows that on a bench that didn’t include the suspended Richarlison but also included Fraser Forster and Jed Spence, there’s now enough depth to compete on all fronts. “The message was very clear that we signed new players to improve our team because our team was very poor last season and the place in the Champions League was a big achievement,” he said. “Our first goal was to improve the squad not only physically, but mentally as well. We wanted the right players for my philosophy.” Ed Aarons

7 Tuchel: Sterling can lift flat forward

A rare win at Goodison Park, a clean sheet, and great debuts from summer signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and, more recently, Mark Cucurella left Thomas Tuchel pleased on opening day, though he didn’t seem surprised by the absence creativity at Chelsea. “At half-time we joked that maybe this is a typical Chelsea game – we win 1-0 and Yorgi scores from the penalty spot,” admitted the coach. And so it turned out. Despite Sterling’s investigation, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz remained anonymous, while 16 corners and a plethora of enticing free kicks did not disturb Everton’s injured defence. “I think Raheem will lift Kai, Mason and Pulisic,” Tuchel said. “Because we have three centre-backs and two sixers at the center of our formation, it is a deep formation where you rely heavily on two full-backs. We didn’t have enough full-backs to create more freedom for the inside players. From there we go.” Andy Hunter

Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. Photograph: John Super/AP

eight It’s a new dawn for Leicester

As Leicester City prepare for what could be a new era, how much will they miss Kasper Schmeichel? Their last-time captain started every first game of the season for over a decade before moving to Nice last week. Danny Ward, his patient stand-in for the past four years, performed well in the 2-2 draw with Brentford, but the dynamics of Brendan Rodgers’ team have clearly changed. Schmeichel was a very vocal and passionate figure, as well as an excellent defender. But Leicester’s dreadful set-piece conceding record last season suggests Ward has a chance to help the team improve. “He was very confident and strong and we looked strong at set pieces,” Rodgers said. “He is our No. 1 goalkeeper – he has a No. 1 shirt and [he offered] presence, penalty area command [and was] very good footwork.” Peter Lansley

9 Elland Road could be a fortress for Leeds

Leeds only won four Premier League home games last season, including three against relegated teams. They did not sleep on the last day and this time they will want to avoid such a struggle. To do this, they will need to improve their form at Elland Road. “The good thing about last year is that we scored some important points away but didn’t win enough at home,” said Jesse Marsh. Day one victory over Wolves on the first day thanks to Rodrigo and an own goal gives Leeds the platform to move forward. The fans were behind the team from the first minute on Saturday, giving them momentum even as the Wolves took the lead. “I’m coming out of the tunnel for the match today, of course I’m excited, this is our first match and in 30 seconds I want to play,” Marsh said of the atmosphere. “This is amazing”. Will Unwin

ten Cherries still need reinforcement

On the eve of Bournemouth’s first game in the top flight, the words of Stuart Webber, Norwich’s sporting director, came to mind. Webber admitted he sent Daniel Farke to go to war unarmed after dropping out with 21 points two years ago, even though they only scored a point more as they suffered the same fate last season despite spending $50 million pounds. Bournemouth made three signings but only one, Marcus Tavernier, brother of Rangers captain James, was fit enough to start his first victory over Aston Villa. Tavernier immediately got down to business, demonstrating a live game, but Scott Parker needs additional reinforcements. Argentina centre-back Marcos Senesi, who is set to sign for Feyenoord, will serve as a welcome weapon. “We’re trying to give the players some help to keep them safe for the long season,” Parker said. “We definitely need more players.” Ben Fisher