10 Quotes From Shania Twain’s New Documentary That Illustrate Her Huge Influence

“I ruined the image of country music.”

Shania Twain is not afraid to admit that she has changed the countryside. In a new Netflix documentary titled Not just a girl, directed by Joss Crowley and out July 26, Twain reflects on a nearly 40-year career that went from singing in small-town Ontario bars as a child to unexpectedly taking care of her siblings at 22 after her parents tragically died in car accident. , a superstar artist who dominated the country, crossed over into pop music and became one of the best-selling artists of all time. (Twain album 1997, Let’sis still the best-selling studio album by a female solo artist with over 40 million copies sold.)

Not just a girl gives fans an inside look at Twain’s rise in the ’90s, and Twain herself talks thoughtfully about the hard work, perseverance, and creativity that fueled her songs, her music videos, and her iconic fashion. Twain, as well as a host of affiliates and fans, from former managers Mary Bailey and Jon Landau to artists Avril Lavigne, Kelsey Ballerini and Orville Peck, are also candid about the sexism artists face, noting how particularly hard it has been. to be a woman in the country.

Bye Not just a girl makes clear that Twain’s influence still lives on today in artists such as Ballerini and Taylor Swift, the documentary is also filled with memorable quotes that illustrate the struggles and triumphs Twain endured and prove how powerful a force she was—and continues to be. Below, CBC Music has highlighted the top 10 quotes from the movie.

“Growing up in an abusive family was terrible, but I locked myself in with music to block out everything else, so all I could see, hear, think, imagine was music.” — Shania Twain on growing up in Timmins, Ontario.

“I mean the sound, that voice, the control, then she brought me to tears. That’s how much emotion there was in the voice … I thought then, from the very beginning, that this little girl had a chance. “- Mary Bailey, who will become Twain’s first manager and for whom Twain opened up when she was only 11 years old.

“You have to work three times as hard as the average guy in country music to get a chance. The only way to be relentless.” — Shania Twain

“If you do what I have done in my life — basically peddling records — you know when you have them. You don’t need to have golden ears or be a genius. You just know. Enough that I can go to my boss in New York and say, “Hey, I’m going to spend more money on this than you’re comfortable with. Because I think we have a huge amount.” — Luke Lewis, head of Mercury. Nashville Records, on Twain’s second and breakthrough album on the label, The woman in me

“I think Shania takes these universal ideas of love and confidence and discovering who you are when you are young and the pushes and pulls of good and bad days and life and all these things that are universal themes for songwriting. and she makes them sound like they’ve never been written about before. Of course, there are all these songs about how good it is to feel like a strong woman, but there is also “Man, I feel like a woman.” Do you know what I mean? in Song.” – American country singer Kelsey Ballerini.

“You know, I always said that I think about country music, it just always surprised me that there are not so many openly gay country musicians, because I think that at the heart of country is disappointment, heartbreak, feelings of inadequacy, a sense of loss, and you know, this is unfortunately a gay experience for everyone at some point. I mean, it’s definitely been for me, for a long time. And I think when you can find a musician who can tap into that and write a song that talks about it and also make it colorful and campy and playful and even humorous, like even laugh at themselves, I think that it is also a very important experience for gays. culture too. She put her hand through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a little kid.” — Orville Peck

“When I lost Matt, I think I thought the grief was as strong as the loss of my parents. And you know, it was like death. It was the end, the permanent end of many aspects of my life. And I never got over the death of my parents, you know what I mean? So I think, shit, I’ll never get over this. Like, how are you going to get through this? So all I can do is determine how I’m going to proceed from there. How am I going to crawl out of this hole that I’ve fallen into? Just. I had to take small steps. Songwriting was first.” — Shania Twain on grieving her divorce from Matt Lange, her longtime collaborator and producer who cheated on her with Twain’s best friend.

“I say this all the time: I don’t think I would have the career that I have and the career that I want to continue if Shania wasn’t Shania.” — Kelsey Ballerini

“For me, Shania Twain is a superstar who I had the honor of singing on stage with when I was 14 years old. And she had a huge hand in getting me recognized and noticed as a young Canadian singer.” – Avril lavigne

“I have always been very bold and direct in what I think and in terms of my point of view on things as a woman. My perspective on relationships, how I felt women should be treated, respected, and I still feel the same way. , so I’ll just continue this post.” — Shania Twain