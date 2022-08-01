10 perfect things to celebrate ahead of Euro 2022

Joyful young fans and Friendly atmosphere

The abundance of cheap tickets meant Euro 2022 was affordable for families – kids could get into some group stage matches for as little as £7.50. Consequently, the stands were filled with far more children than you normally see at international tournaments, and the catering traded fizzy drinks and chips as much as beer. All this resulted in a much friendlier atmosphere than at men’s international matches. There was no booing of national anthems, no need for segregation, a much more minimal security presence, and much dancing and singing.

Woke up with the same feeling… 😎❤️ pic.twitter.com/7VPLQ5mtNQ — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 27, 2022

Northern Ireland tournament debut

Northern Ireland qualifying for their first tournament final meant it wasn’t just the hosts who were representing their countries at Euro 2022. The lowest-ranked country of the 16 finalists, Northern Ireland, beat Ukraine in the playoffs to advance to the final. They scored only one goal in three losses in Group A – Julie Nelson’s goal against Norway – but midfielder Rachel Furness described her presence there as a watershed in women’s football in Northern Ireland, saying “Euro qualification works wonders”.

Julie Nelson celebrates Northern Ireland’s first women’s goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Football lesson from France

Entering the tournament as one of the favorites, France lost in the semi-finals. However, along the way, they dazzled at Rotherham with an astounding first-half performance against Italy in their first group match. Grace Geyoro became the first woman to score a hat-trick in the first half of a Euro final as France took a 5–0 lead at half-time. The French dominance in the first half was even more impressive than England’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway the next day. An eventual 5-1 loss to Italy seemed to undermine all the confidence of the team, which ended up at the bottom of Group D.

Grace Geyoro prepares to put Italy to the sword in France’s first match. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Outrageous heel of Alessia Russo

Georgia Stanway might be a little upset that the absolute scream she scored in England’s tough quarter-final against Spain was eclipsed as the Lionesses’ goal in the tournament by Alessia Russo’s incredible heel kick against Sweden in the semi-finals. England endured a tough opening against the Swedes, but by the time Russo worked up the courage to attempt her back kick, it showed off the swagger with which the Lioness went to Wembley.

Alessia Russo boldly scores England’s third goal against Sweden. Photograph: James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

No penaltybroken heart

The penalty shootout may be the biggest drama a tournament can bring, but the European Women’s Championship went through all seven knockout games without them. England’s return against Spain and Linda Sembrant’s final victory for Sweden meant that no woman missed the fatal blow to send her nation home.

More good news for Neil Diamond’s bank account

Once again providing the soundtrack as England reached the final at Wembley, Neil Diamond received several more weeks of unprecedented fees for the people playing Sweet Caroline. Even a detachment of the Coldstream Guards at Buckingham Palace took part in the action.

00:50 Sweet Caroline played at the changing of the guard before the women’s Euro final – video

Alexandra Popp finally won the Euro

Terrible injury problems have repeatedly denied 31-year-old Alexandra Popp the chance to shine in European Championship finals over the years, despite winning more than 100 caps. But she had a memorable tournament when Germany made it to Wembley, scoring six goals and becoming the first German player to score in five consecutive matches in the final.

Alexandra Popp giving instructions during Germany’s semi-final victory over France. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, her Euro curse came back to haunt her when she was injured in Sunday’s warm-up and missed the final against England.

The little car that could come back

When the tiny remote-controlled car first entered the field to deliver the ball to the referee before the kickoff game of last year’s Euro 2020 men’s tournament, fans wondered, “What did we just watch?”

But since then, it has become a favorite product of European tournaments. The car appears only in the opening match, semi-final and final, but on Sunday at Wembley it was greeted with thunderous applause.

A Volkswagen radio-controlled car delivers the ball to Wembley. Photo: Katherine Iville/UEFA/Getty Images

The car inevitably has its own Twitter account. Just don’t mention that as soon as he’s out of sight, someone unceremoniously picks him up and runs off with him, because the little Volkswagen can’t be trusted to ride back onto the field during the game.

WAAAAAAA!!! Congratulations @Lionesses! After so many years of her singing… finally she came home!! ⚽️🎉 Let me know if I bring you a trophy. 🏆 #ENG #WEURO2022 – Tiny Buzz 🚐⚡️ pic.twitter.com/YPyuN351Z8 — Tiny Football Car and Tiny Buzz ⚡️ (@TinyFootballCar) July 31, 2022

Chloe Kelly’s famous holiday

Chloe Kelly’s gleeful run, waving shirts to hug the substitutes and the England coaching team, scoring a goal that proved to be the 110th-minute winner was certainly worth the subsequent yellow card for an overly boisterous celebration. The judge who handed it to her, Katerina Monzul of Ukraine, spent five days hiding underground in Kharkiv as it was bombed by Russian troops.

Chloe Kelly waves her T-shirt over her head after scoring England’s winning goal at Wembley. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Record crowd after record crowd

The tournament was said to be a game changer in terms of attendance and it broke record after record. 68,871 in the first leg at Old Trafford, where England beat Austria, set a new record for a women’s game. Milton Keynes and Sheffield then in turn set new records for women’s Euro matches without a host country.

On Sunday, the final was watched by 87,192 people. Held in the same venue as last year’s England defeat to Italy, but without Covid restrictions, it became the most attended Euro final in history, breaking a record that has stood since 1964.