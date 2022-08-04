New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City police arrested 10 alleged gang members in connection with several bloodshed incidents in parts of the Big Apple since spring 2021, authorities announced.

Ten members of the “One Every Dollar” (OED) gang were indicted Tuesday on a collective 90 felony counts of attempted murder, shootings, robberies and murders that occurred between spring 2021 and spring 2022. Borrow, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office made the announcement in a release this week.

Now they won’t be able to terrorize New Yorkers. – New York City Police Commissioner Keychant Sewell

“As alleged, the OED has wreaked havoc on our streets,” Bragg said in a prepared statement. “This carefully structured criminal enterprise has developed elaborate plans to carry out robberies and acts of violence, including tracking their victims before premeditated attacks. Today we have made New Yorkers safer by taking the drivers of major violence off the streets, but we know we have more work to do. . . .”

A press release from the DA’s office cited the charges as describing the gang as a “highly structured criminal enterprise” that includes members who “meet to plan their criminal activities and swear loyalty oaths and have written rules that can be changed by vote of the membership.”

The accused gang members are accused of being behind at least three non-fatal shootings and 15 robberies. Investigators found that two members of the OED were involved in the fatal shooting of a man as he walked to his car outside a nightclub in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan on September 20, 2021.

“Some members hired luxury vehicles to use as getaway cars, while others were tasked with carrying guns, or finding victims on social media or in person. Some individuals were tasked with actually carrying out robberies, while others were tasked with fencing stolen jewelry and watches,” the officer said. . “The OED deliberately targeted various clubs and restaurants in various neighborhoods. When the victims resisted, OED members pistol-whipped or shot them.”

Some committed acts of violence “to improve their position or reputation within the OED and to improve the reputation of the OED itself,” Adds publication.

The office alleged that the accused in the OED gang used at least 14 different firearms over a period of about a year. Officials said the suspects committed most of their crimes in Manhattan, while a handful of robberies and shootings occurred in the Bronx.

“These individuals were living a brutal code of street violence — where guns were recklessly pulled and shots fired indiscriminately, where innocent lives were disregarded, where families and neighborhoods were hurt and torn apart,” New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. “Now they will no longer be able to terrorize New Yorkers.”

She added: “Make no mistake: Organized groups like this one instill terror. They sow fear and chaos and they show zero respect for the lives of the people they destroy and operate in the neighbourhoods.”