10 moments that changed women's football in England
10 moments that changed women’s football in England

By printveela editor

Hope Powell effect

Powell deserves recognition as a pioneer of the sport. Her appointment as England’s first full-time manager in 1998 and subsequent 15 years at the helm were pivotal. A former player with 66 caps, she initiated massive reforms while in office, battling the FA over premises, creating a national path and central contracts. The latter, of which there were originally 17, gave the players a chance to become full-fledged football players. They are seen as one of the first steps towards the professionalization of sports.

The appointment of Hope Powell in 1998 brought huge reforms to the game in England, including the creation of a national path. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Hosting Euro 2005

The 2005 edition, which featured only eight teams, took place in the North West of England. The hosts weren’t the main force at the time, but had stellar qualities like Kelly Smith. They came out after the group stage with only one win in three matches, but the interest of the public was warmed up. The then record attendance for an England home match was set at the City of Manchester Stadium at the start of the match, which was attended by 29,092 fans.

Arsenal conquer Europe

To this day, Arsenal remains the only English team to win a major European UEFA competition. Back in 2007, Vic Akers’ all-conquering team made headlines when they completed a quad to win the then Women’s UEFA Cup. They were underdogs when they met and beat Swedish team Umeå 1–0 in a two legged final. It was an impressive feat for a team that included many of England’s stars. The victory put English football on the map of Europe, raising the profile of the sport and its players.

The Arsenal class of 2007 remains the only English team to win a major European UEFA competition.
The Arsenal class of 2007 remains the only English team to win a major European UEFA competition. Photo: Tom Hevezi/AP

Formation of the WSL

The arrival of the FA Women’s Super League in 2011 was a move that took the domestic game to a new level. After several iterations and expansions, he turned fully professional at the start of the 2018-19 season. In addition, WSL 2 (now the Championship) was added in 2014 to pave a better path in the football pyramid. Most of the England team plays in the country’s top league, which many describe as one of the most competitive in the world.

2012 London Olympics

London 2012 was without a doubt another spark that lit the fuse of women’s football in the UK. This was the first time that a UK women’s football team was able to compete in the Olympics. They played in front of thousands in the tournament, but especially in front of the 70,000 people who gathered at Wembley to watch them beat Brazil. London 2012’s slogan was “Inspire a Generation” and there is no doubt that Team GB did just that.

Great Britain fans celebrate Steph Houghton's goal against Brazil at Wembley in London in 2012.
Great Britain fans celebrate Steph Houghton’s goal against Brazil at Wembley in London in 2012. Photograph: Paul Hackett/Reuters

Grief and Joy in Canada

The 2015 tournament marked the first time the Lionesses have won a medal of any color at a World Championships. However, it was not the medal that attracted the attention of the nation. That’s how they ended up in the bronze medal match. England’s plucky outsiders faced Japan in the semi-final, losing a heartbreaking own goal in stoppage time. Tears flowed that day, but at home the nation was in awe of their story. The icing on the cake was the victory over Germany for a medal just a few days later.

Brands make a leap

For years the sport has required investment and there has always been a sense that it will pay off. In 2019, Barclays became the main sponsor of WSL, a partnership that was announced as the brand’s largest investment in women’s sports in the UK. Vitality UK won the Women’s FA Cup and Continental Tires continued their support. The Lionesses themselves have attracted their own brands, increasing awareness and money flowing into the game.

Breaking records at the 2019 World Cup.

A total of 1.12 billion people tuned in for the official broadcast of the 2019 tournament, a record audience for the competition and another game-changing moment. It ended the notion that “no one watches” women’s football, with a peak audience of 11.7 million at home watching England’s 2-1 defeat by the United States in the semi-finals. Moments like this had a huge domino effect as national broadcasters stepped up their coverage of both domestic and national team matches.

Landmark Broadcast Deal

Last year, the FA entered into a landmark rights deal with Sky and the BBC, a three-year deal to broadcast WSL. The deal has provided more access to women’s football than ever before, with several games broadcast live every weekend. It is believed to be the largest deal of its kind in any professional women’s soccer league in the world. This not only draws more attention to women’s football, but also increases commercial interest.

Appointment of Sarina Wigman

Baroness Sue Campbell called the appointment of Sarina Wigman “the final piece of the puzzle”. It will be the third consecutive major tournament final for the England manager, having reached two with the Netherlands and one with England. Her demand for ruthlessness and high standards is widely acknowledged, and the relationships she forged with her players, giving them the freedom to be themselves on the pitch, have paid off. As Campbell continued, “Her presence brought it all together in such a way that perhaps now that we see it, we understand what was built.”

