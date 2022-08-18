10 House Republicans Voted to Impeach Trump: Where Are They Now?

WASHINGTON — The decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump has cost 10 members of the House of Representatives some of their seats, including one of the most vocal critics, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost the state primary on Tuesday. to Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hagman.

Trump has spent much of his post-presidency endorsing candidates who are running against lawmakers he considers disloyal to him.

Of these 10 Republicans, four lost primaries, four chose not to seek re-election, and two won their primaries and are running in the November general election to retain their seats.

Here is the latest news about them.

Rap. Liz Chaney, R-Wyo.

Cheney was elected in 2016. She is the vice chair and one of two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. In his resignation speech to Hagman on Tuesday, Cheney said, “I will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump never comes near the Oval Office again, and I mean it.”

Rap. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

Herrera lost to Trump-backed candidate Joe Kent in the Beutler, Washington state primary. Kent was one of eight challenges Herrera Beutler faced.

House members who voted to impeach Trump:10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. How are they doing now?

Rap. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Meijer lost the Republican primary to John Gibbs, who worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development when Trump was in office. Gibbs, a Trump-backed candidate, has echoed the former president’s false statements about the 2020 election.

Rap. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Newhouse defeated Trump-backed Lauren Culp, one of two Republican impeachment backers, to win her primary contest. Newhouse slammed Trump for his lack of action on the Capitol attack, saying “our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”

Rap. Tom Rice, RS.C.

Rice was defeated by Russell Fry in the June primary. Frye won Trump’s endorsement because of Rice’s stand against the former president. Rice has declined by about 25 percent.

Rap. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Valadao and a Democratic challenger, California state representative Rudy Salas, have advanced to the general election in November after a nonpartisan primary. Anticipating a tough election, Democrats redrawn the Valadao district to lean more toward Democrats.

Rap. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Rap. Adam Kinzinger, R-III., is the only Republican serving on the Jan. 6 committee besides Cheney. Kinzinger, who will not seek re-election, has consistently criticized the former president, and has vowed to remain active in politics.

Rap. Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio

Gonzalez announced his retirement in September. “The current state of our politics, particularly the many toxic dynamics within our own party, was an important factor in my decision,” Gonzalez said in a statement citing House Republicans’ loyalty to Trump.

Representative John Katko, R.N.Y.

Katko announced in January that he would not seek re-election. He said his decision to step down had nothing to do with the former president. Katko has said that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Rap. Fred Upton, Mich.

Upton was the last of four to announce he would not seek re-election after voting to impeach Trump, Michigan’s longest-serving member of Congress. When announcing her retirement in April, Upton said, “Even the best stories have a final chapter. That’s what it is for me.”

Contributed by: Kenneth Tran