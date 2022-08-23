type here...
CANADA

1 person died in a small plane crash near Stratford Airport, Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police and emergency services remained on Tuesday at the site of a small plane crash near Stratford Airport in southwestern Ontario. (Paula Duhacek/CBC)

One person died in a small plane crash on Tuesday morning near Stratford, Ontario airport, provincial police confirmed.

The Western Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it had closed Perth Line 43 between Perth Road 109 and Perth Road 110 pending an investigation by Transport Canada.

Fast. Kim Lyon of Perth OPP was at the scene with officers and emergency responders who were called around 9 a.m. ET.

“This is a small plane. I think it’s carrying more than one passenger,” Lyon said. “At this time, I can’t confirm exactly what kind of aircraft it is.”

The plane did not take off from Stratford Municipal Airport, general manager Andy Woodham told CBC News. It crashed outside the airport.

Stratford Airport is a busy place

According to its website, there are 13,000 flights to and from the airport each year — for corporate, cargo and recreational flights — but no scheduled flights.

According to Woodham, this airport is considered “out of control”.

“We don’t have a control tower here. We really can’t see when the plane is approaching or leaving.”

However, Woodham called it a “busy place” larger than Guelph Airport and comparable to Collingwood Regional Airport.

Stratford Municipal Airport is located six kilometers north of the city, technically in the borough of Perth East.

