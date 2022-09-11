New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One person died and several others were injured when a motorboat capsized in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon.

The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) received a report of a motorboat overturned on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapids in Arizona at 2:12 p.m.

River Rafting Guide, GoRafting.com, says Bedrock Rapid is a “consistently fast” rated seven. The website says, “A large rocky island in the middle of the river divides the river into left and right channels. You can get into trouble here by failing to navigate the rock island and get away from this feature.”

Tennessee helicopter pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave National Park

Click here to get the Fox News app