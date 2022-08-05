off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 4th

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday night at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an 8th-floor hotel room shooting, Las Vegas affiliate KLAS reported.

Police said the suspected shooter is still at large and the victim and suspect knew each other.

Las Vegas man stabs wife 30 times after asking for divorce, reports say

  • A photo of a police car outside the hotel
    Image 1 of 2

    The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on August 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

  • Night photo of the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas
    Image 2 of 2

    Exterior view of The Mirage Hotel & Casino on December 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Videos taken at the scene show a security officer preventing customers from entering or leaving the hotel. The official claimed that the hotel is on lockdown “after a serious incident”.

A large police presence was seen outside the hotel and police encouraged people to avoid the area.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police said the Las Vegas hotel shooting was an isolated incident.