One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday night at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an 8th-floor hotel room shooting, Las Vegas affiliate KLAS reported.

Police said the suspected shooter is still at large and the victim and suspect knew each other.

Videos taken at the scene show a security officer preventing customers from entering or leaving the hotel. The official claimed that the hotel is on lockdown “after a serious incident”.

A large police presence was seen outside the hotel and police encouraged people to avoid the area.

Police said the Las Vegas hotel shooting was an isolated incident.