1 dead and 9 missing in seaplane crash in Puget Sound.

Courtney Riffkin/AP

Langley, Washington. One person has died and nine are missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound, Washington on Sunday, the US Coast Guard said.

Agency says in a press release The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle. The Coast Guard previously said the plane was heading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash was reported at 3:11 p.m. and occurred in Mutini Bay off Whidbey Island, about 30 miles (50 km) northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton.

The Coast Guard said that as of 9:00 pm, one body had been found and nine people were still missing. Sunday.

The cause of the crash is unknown, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said the search involved four Coast Guard ships, a rescue helicopter and aircraft, and rescuers from local rescue and law enforcement agencies.

Seattle Times reports that the National Transportation Safety Board claims it was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The aircraft is single-engine, propeller-driven.

Seaplanes that have pontoons that allow them to land on water are a common sight around Puget Sound, the entrance to the Pacific Ocean. There are several daily flights between the Seattle area and the San Juan Islands, a scenic archipelago northwest of Seattle that attracts tourists from all over the world.

These planes, which also fly between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, often fly over Seattle and land in a large lake near the city’s famous Space Needle.

Renton, where authorities said the flight was heading Sunday, is on the southern tip of Lake Washington, about 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Seattle.

In 2019, a plane crash in Alaska between two sightseeing planes killed six people. Seaplanes based in Ketchikan were carrying passengers from the same Royal Princess cruise ship and returning from tours of the Misty Fjords National Monument.