New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Multiple people were injured in a fatal shooting Monday evening in Northeast Washington, DC, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Conti confirmed at a news conference that six people were shot near the 1500 block of F Street NE around 8:30 p.m.

One person died and five others were taken to hospital, Conti said. The victims were all men.

The victims have not been identified. No suspect information was available. Conti said the incident is under active investigation.

1 dead, 1 injured in police-involved shooting on pier in Washington, DC

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Black students may be hardest hit by DC schools’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate

“I’m angry and I’m sad,” Conti said. “I’m angry that residents had to experience this in their community tonight.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have yet been made.