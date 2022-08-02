off
Multiple people were injured in a fatal shooting Monday evening in Northeast Washington, DC, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Conti confirmed at a news conference that six people were shot near the 1500 block of F Street NE around 8:30 p.m.

One person died and five others were taken to hospital, Conti said. The victims were all men.

The victims have not been identified. No suspect information was available. Conti said the incident is under active investigation.

    Police say six people were shot and one died in a shooting Monday, August 1, 2022, in Washington, DC. (FOX 5 DC)

    A large police presence is seen in northeast Washington DC after six people were shot. One of the injured died of his injuries. (FOX 5 DC)

    Police in Washington, DC, Monday, August 1, 2022, investigate the scene of a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured. (FOX 5 DC)

“I’m angry and I’m sad,” Conti said. “I’m angry that residents had to experience this in their community tonight.”

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have yet been made.

