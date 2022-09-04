New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found four victims.

Each victim was taken to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead.

“Once on scene they found multiple people suffering from trauma to the convenience store. All were taken to a local hospital. An adult male was later pronounced dead,” Prince George’s County Police said.

The condition of the surviving victims is currently unknown.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

There was no mention of any arrests.

This is a developing story.