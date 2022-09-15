New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 28-year-old woman has died in a vehicle accident at Colorado National Monument, the National Park Service said.

The agency said Tuesday that the crash happened near Rim Rock Drive near the Coke Oven Overlook. The other passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The 911 call came in at 10:20 p.m. local time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

1 dead, several injured in Grand Canyon National Park motorboat accident on Colorado River

The 23-mile Rim Rock Drive winds switchbacks over the mesa top and then along the canyon walls. Many viewpoints give visitors the ability to take in the view.

Rim Rock Drive has an entrance at each end, and the NPS notes that the road is “challenging, narrow, and has sheer dropoffs in parts.”

Phase in more water restrictions on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon