off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 28-year-old woman has died in a vehicle accident at Colorado National Monument, the National Park Service said.

The agency said Tuesday that the crash happened near Rim Rock Drive near the Coke Oven Overlook. The other passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The 911 call came in at 10:20 p.m. local time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

1 dead, several injured in Grand Canyon National Park motorboat accident on Colorado River

Sandstone formations called coke ovens in Monument Canyon at Artist Point, Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.

Sandstone formations called coke ovens in Monument Canyon at Artist Point, Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.
(Photo: Universal Images Group via John G. Fuller/VWPics/Getty Images)

The 23-mile Rim Rock Drive winds switchbacks over the mesa top and then along the canyon walls. Many viewpoints give visitors the ability to take in the view.

Entrance sign at Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.

Entrance sign at Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.
(Photo: Universal Images Group via John G. Fuller/VWPics/Getty Images)

Rim Rock Drive has an entrance at each end, and the NPS notes that the road is “challenging, narrow, and has sheer dropoffs in parts.”

Phase in more water restrictions on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon

These sandstone formations are called coke ovens in Monument Canyon, Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.

These sandstone formations are called coke ovens in Monument Canyon, Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.
(Photo: Universal Images Group via John G. Fuller/VWPics/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.