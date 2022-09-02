£1.9bn Premier League summer spending smashes season record

It was only in the summer that Premier League clubs broke the record for transfer spending in a season.

Sports business group Deloitte estimates that this summer’s gross spending was £1.9bn, £487.8m more than the previous record spent in the summer and January of the 2017-18 season.

According to Deloitte, gross spending is 67% higher than the previous summer transfer window (£1.1bn) and 34% higher than the previous record (Summer 2017 – £1.4bn). “The 2022-23 season already has the highest transfer spend since the start of the two-window season, surpassing the previous record by 3% (£1.86bn in 2017-2018),” the group said in a statement.

The new ownership acted as a catalyst for increased spending, with Chelsea spending more than any other Premier League club. They spent £157.8m more than last summer (£255.3m in 2022; £97.5m in 2021) and £53.3m more than the next highest spenders (£202 million Manchester United).

Liverpool and Manchester United’s respective signings for strikers Darwin Nunez and Anthony are the most expensive this summer, both costing around £85m, with Chelsea signing Wesley Fofan from Leicester for an initial £70m.

Zal Udwadia, Assistant Director of Sports Business Group Deloitte, said earlier in the window: “You have a full return of fans and new broadcast contracts coming into play, you really have clubs with a high degree of confidence and certainty. go to this window.

“You’re starting a new broadcast cycle in which international rights have overtaken domestic rights for the first time, and that really highlights the Premier League’s global appeal again.”

Premier League clubs signed 19 players from Football League clubs, up from six in the summer of 2021, with 68% of those players signing for a fee.