type here...
Sports FOOTBALL £1.9bn Premier League summer spending smashes season record
SportsFOOTBALL

£1.9bn Premier League summer spending smashes season record

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


It was only in the summer that Premier League clubs broke the record for transfer spending in a season.

Sports business group Deloitte estimates that this summer’s gross spending was £1.9bn, £487.8m more than the previous record spent in the summer and January of the 2017-18 season.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

Read more

According to Deloitte, gross spending is 67% higher than the previous summer transfer window (£1.1bn) and 34% higher than the previous record (Summer 2017 – £1.4bn). “The 2022-23 season already has the highest transfer spend since the start of the two-window season, surpassing the previous record by 3% (£1.86bn in 2017-2018),” the group said in a statement.

The new ownership acted as a catalyst for increased spending, with Chelsea spending more than any other Premier League club. They spent £157.8m more than last summer (£255.3m in 2022; £97.5m in 2021) and £53.3m more than the next highest spenders (£202 million Manchester United).

Liverpool and Manchester United’s respective signings for strikers Darwin Nunez and Anthony are the most expensive this summer, both costing around £85m, with Chelsea signing Wesley Fofan from Leicester for an initial £70m.

Zal Udwadia, Assistant Director of Sports Business Group Deloitte, said earlier in the window: “You have a full return of fans and new broadcast contracts coming into play, you really have clubs with a high degree of confidence and certainty. go to this window.

“You’re starting a new broadcast cycle in which international rights have overtaken domestic rights for the first time, and that really highlights the Premier League’s global appeal again.”

Premier League clubs signed 19 players from Football League clubs, up from six in the summer of 2021, with 68% of those players signing for a fee.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

This summer also saw a different demographic of clubs with the highest spending compared to previous years, with Nottingham Forest recording gross spending of £126m, marking only the third time Deloitte has reported any club spending over £100m. million pounds after being promoted to prime minister. League (Aston Villa 2019: £124.9m; Fulham 2018: £104.3m)

Udwadia said: “Big 6 clubs [are] spending to gain a foothold or break into those four Champions League spots, you have another group of spending to try and break into European football and reap the rewards it brings, and you have a whole bunch of clubs spending money just to to stay in it. Premier League because the cost of relegation is very high.”

Previous articleWatching in the stands or on TV, Serena Williams shone at the US Open.
Next articlePregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV passenger received another fine

Latest news

- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Cannonballs and grilled cheese sandwiches: Ontario summer camp helps Ukrainian children contain war

Ukrainian children sit around a campfire at Camp Plast in Grafton, Ontario. (Carly Thomas/CBC) CommentsPictures...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Many Americans still don’t come to Canada. Is the ArriveCAN program to blame?

Ann Peace, vice president of Niagara Helicopters in Niagara Falls, Ontario, says bookings are down 35% this summer...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Can Arsenal go all the way this season?

PlanJonas Eidewall changed Arsenal's fortunes by leading Chelsea...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Team Ten Hag climbed to fifth place behind winner Sancho

For all the talk about how Eric ten...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Liverpool loan Arthur from Juventus to deal with injury problem

Liverpool solved their shortage of midfielders by signing...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

‘All we want’ Man City confirm Akanji signing

Manuel Akanji joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News